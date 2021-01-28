XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XP opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.04.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

