Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Down 7.3%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.81 and last traded at $133.86. 3,995,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,404,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.