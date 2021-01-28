Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,990. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

