Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

XEL traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,516. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.