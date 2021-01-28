Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. 155,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.