Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 369.75 ($4.83) on Thursday. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.49 ($4.93). The company has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

