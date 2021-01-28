Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 369.75 ($4.83) on Thursday. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.49 ($4.93). The company has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.
Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Company Profile
