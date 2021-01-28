WSFS Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

