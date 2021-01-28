Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.63 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $31,362.13 or 0.99597976 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $197.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,721 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

