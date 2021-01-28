WP Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $67.41. 225,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,441,153. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,749,905 shares of company stock valued at $182,749,637.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

