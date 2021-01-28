WP Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $427.87. 4,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.08 and its 200 day moving average is $415.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

