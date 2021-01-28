WP Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $19.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.