World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $62.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

WWE opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

