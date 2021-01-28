Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Gregory T. Ackerson Sells 6,445 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

