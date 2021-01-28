Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Gregory T. Ackerson Sells 6,445 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of WKHS stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.
