Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $309,800.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,176.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

