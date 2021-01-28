Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $309,800.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,176.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,340. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.
