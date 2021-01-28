Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,465.26

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,465.26 and traded as low as $4,044.00. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) shares last traded at $4,204.00, with a volume of 169,627 shares changing hands.

WIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,465.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,841.26.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.