WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.58

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.58 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 401.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

