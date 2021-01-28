WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.58

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.58 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 401.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.