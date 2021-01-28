WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.79 and last traded at $79.92. Approximately 12,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 40,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

