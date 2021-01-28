WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 8,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 87,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000.

