Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 36,421.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Winmark by 232.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 163.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $57,750.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $68,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,785. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $637.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

