Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 720,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 605,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 38,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

