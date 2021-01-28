Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS.

WHR traded down $20.91 on Thursday, hitting $191.49. 84,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock worth $9,568,812. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.