Westwood Management Corp IL Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.36. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

