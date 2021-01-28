Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

