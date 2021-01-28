Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 6,111,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,502. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.