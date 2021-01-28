Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 299,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

