West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after buying an additional 162,003 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

