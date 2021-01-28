West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -12.01–12.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.804-8.804 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

