Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $900.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $756.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 74.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

