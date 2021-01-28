Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $56.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 875,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,503,722. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Lyft by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,815 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.