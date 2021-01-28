Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5,460.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,560 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

