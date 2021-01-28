Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

WFC traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 948,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,932,004. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.