Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Equal Weight

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

