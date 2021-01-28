Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Equal Weight

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
