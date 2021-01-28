Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $75.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAL. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:WAL opened at $68.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $27,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.