Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $52.00. 198,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 88,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.
The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.
About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
