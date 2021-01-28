Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $52.00. 198,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 88,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Weis Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

