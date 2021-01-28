Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

