Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.
Webster Financial has increased its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years.
Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65.
WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
