We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

