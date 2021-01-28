We Are One Seven LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $160,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.