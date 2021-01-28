Waves (WAVES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71.90 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $6.46 or 0.00020217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $673.07 million and $71.90 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,183,068 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.