Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $772.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.