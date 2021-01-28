Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.79 ($70.34).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.14. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

