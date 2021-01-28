Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 404673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

