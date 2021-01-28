Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

