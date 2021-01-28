Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $14.22 on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.