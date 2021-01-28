Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$374.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. Wajax Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 1.7513769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

