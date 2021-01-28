W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 692,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

