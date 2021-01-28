W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

