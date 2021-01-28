Vodi X (VDX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 53.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Vodi X has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $779,883.78 and approximately $111.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.95 or 0.00898720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.17 or 0.04399019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

