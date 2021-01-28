VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $1.89 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00086640 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,007,071,618 coins and its circulating supply is 474,500,507 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

