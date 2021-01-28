Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.