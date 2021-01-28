Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55. 8,557,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,918,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.69% and a negative return on equity of 118.10%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

